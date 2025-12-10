Kelowna Mountain developer provides details on data centre project

Photo: Wayne Moore/file Mark Consiglio

The owner of Kelowna Mountain Development is coming forward with details of a proposed data centre for the 640-acre property within the Regional District of Central Okanagan above the Kettle Valley development.

In an email to Castanet News, Mark Consoglio laid out the project that is now the subject of legal proceedings against the RDCO.

Consiglio says the off-grid data centre project was recently presented to the RDCO through three development applications.

The project overview states the “renewable energy and digital infrastructure project will supply continuous compute and storage capacity to multiple contracted end users."

“It will use solar energy provided by greenhouses, hydrogen fuel cells and battery energy storage systems to deliver 24/7 zero-emission power for on-site operations.”

It would become one of the world’s first off-grid, clean-energy, digital utilities designed to support hospitals and health authorities, universities and research networks, government agencies, emergency services, financial institutions and AI and technology firms.

“This is one of the world’s first off-grid, solar-powered data centre applications,” said Consiglio.

“A project like ours is what is needed as identified in the regional district’s own economic plan where they say they want more high tech industry.

“We believe our project is so substantial that we will likely have some of the world’s biggest brands competing to become our partners in this venture.”

Kelowna Mountain Development filed suit in BC Supreme Court in Kelowna earlier this week after the RDCO planning staff rejected the applications for being procedurally incorrect, according to Consiglio.