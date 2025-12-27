Kelowna News

Kelowna politics story of the year: Stephen Fuhr makes return as MP

Fuhr's political return

Madison Reeve

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of an eventful 2025. Today, for the Kelowna politics story of the year, we look at the city flipping to the Liberals during the federal election.

Stephen Fuhr rode the wave of Trudeaumania 2 when he upset three-term incumbent Conservative Ron Cannan in 2015.

Tracy Gray took the riding back for the Conservatives in 2019 and won re-election in 2022.

But, Fuhr came out of retirement for what he called an “all hands on deck” moment.

In a tight race that wasn't decided until the next day, Fuhr beat Gray by a little more than 1,000 votes in a rematch of the 2019 race.

Following his victory, Fuhr said it takes a lot of people to come together in conservative lock ridings like Kelowna. He was thankful for the support and obviously thrilled with the results.

Utilizing his military experience, Fuhr was handed the new role of Secretary of State for Defence Procurement under Prime Minister Mark Carney.

His role includes reforming defence procurement to deliver equipment at a faster pace.

During his time on the job Fuhr has helped negotiate a new security and defence agreement that commits Canada and Europe to collaboration on defence.

Given the trade situation south of the border, Fuhr has also spent time engaging with Canadian industries and suppliers.