Kelowna Sports story of the year: Brier was a success on, and off the ice

Kelowna hosts 2025 Brier

Wayne Moore

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of an eventful 2025. For our Kelowna sports story of the year, we look back at the city hosting the Brier.

Curling fans have always travelled well, filling buildings for national and world championships wherever the location.

It was definitely true for the 2025 Montana’s Brier held over 10 days in March in Kelowna.

They arrived in large numbers packing Prospera Place for draw after draw.

Attendance was just over 89,000 with a third of those coming from outside the region.

While Alberta’s Brad Jacobs won it on the ice beating Matt Dunstone 5-3 in the final, it was the city and local businesses that really came out on top.

The local economy swelled with nearly $23 million in direct and indirect spending over a two week period.

That included $15.2 million in direct spending at local hotels, bars, restaurants, shops, wineries and other tourist spots during a time when tourism is usually light.

News coverage and articles had an estimated dollar value of more than $21 million.

And, of those 30,000 or so visitors, 90 per cent surveyed said they would come back in the next 24 months.

On the ice, the Brier brought together many of the familiar names like Jacobs, Koe, McEwan and Dunstone and fan favourite Brad Gushue.

But, it also introduced the curling world to the future stars like Ontario’s Sam Mooibroek, Owen Purcell of Nova Scotia and BC’s Cameron de Jong.

De Jong finished 2-6 but won the hearts of curling fans.

By every metric, the Kelowna Brier, which was originally supposed to be played in 2020 but was cancelled due to COVID, was an overwhelming success.

And, it acted as a springboard for 18 months of major events including the CCMA’s Olympic curling qualifiers, Memorial Cup, Touchdown Kelowna featuring two CFL regular season games and the 2026 BC Summer Games.