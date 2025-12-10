Pups orphaned in Kelowna woods, care support sought

Photo: Contributed In a social media post, the humane society said a person living off grid, up a Kelowna forest service road surrendered the litter of five day old pups, after discovering they'd been orphaned, likely due to a predator.

Eight orphaned puppies are now in the care of the Okanagan Humane Society, but will need some community support.

In a social media post, the humane society said a person living off grid, up a Kelowna forest service road surrendered the litter of five day old pups this week, after discovering they'd been orphaned, likely due to a predator.

"OHS, working alongside vet partner Kelowna Veterinary Hospital, secured the puppies and got them checked up, fed, and into the safety of a foster home where they are being taken care of until old enough for adoption, at seven to eight weeks old," the humane society said.

"The rescue program is going full steam ahead with no signs of stopping and we are looking for help from the public to give in any way they can to help purchase much needed supplies for cases just like this."

Your donation will supply much needed Esbilac or Puppy Meal Replacer along with other lifesaving items used by OHS on a daily basis.

To donate visit the Okanagan Humane Society page.