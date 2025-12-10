Women knit hundreds of gnomes for Christmas tree at Kelowna retirement home

Photo: Contributed Hundreds of knitted gnomes decorate the Christmas tree at Lakeshore Place in Kelowna.

A Christmas tree in the lobby of a Kelowna retirement home is festooned with hundreds of cute little, furry faces, courtesy of some hard-working seniors.

The tree at Lakeshore Place on Lakeshore Road in Pandosy features more than 300 bearded gnome decorations. According to recreation director Ross Jim Lugtu, the gnomes were knitted by two very industrious women.

“We received a request from our residents to put up a tree for the holiday season, and we were able to secure a beautiful 12-foot Christmas tree,” said Lugtu in an email.

“Setting it up was a bit challenging since we did it on a Saturday morning when most staff were off, but we managed—and the result is worth it.

“What makes this year’s tree truly special is its theme.”

He said that last year, two residents, Carmen and Guylaine, suggested to the former general manager of the Lakeshore Place that the 2025 tree should be decorated with knitted gnomes.

Lugtu said the idea came from Carmen, who has been giving handmade knitted gnomes as gifts to other residents and staff over the years.

“Inspired by the joy those small gifts brought, Carmen and Guylaine spent this past summer knitting hundreds of gnomes for the tree. According to them, they made more than 300—just the two of them,” he said.