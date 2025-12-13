Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents song for a Winter’s Night

Photo: Contributed Folk duo Freya—violinist Martine denBok and composer-guitarist Noel Fudge—join the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra for Song for a Winter’s Night.

With many holiday shows taking place across the valley, the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra is inviting audiences to Song for a Winter’s Night, a warm and nostalgic winter concert featuring the folk duo Freya and the Okanagan Symphony and Chorus.

Folk duo Freya is made up of violinist Martine denBok and composer-guitarist Noel Fudge, and they'll be joining the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra next weekend across the Valley.

The program was created by composer and guitarist Noel Fudge and blends original music with new arrangements of well-known winter songs, including Gordon Lightfoot’s “Song for a Winter’s Night,” Joni Mitchell’s “River,” and Howard Blake’s “Walking in the Air.”

“Noel’s been composing and arranging this program for you, Okanagan audiences, and for us, the Okanagan Symphony players, to bring a warm blanket of winter music to wrap around our hearts,” says violinist Martine denBok.

“Because it’s all of us — chorus, orchestra and you — sharing this once-in-a-lifetime experience. Come and help us unwrap this musical gift with you.”

Fudge adds, “It’s going to be unforgettable.”

Performances take place Dec. 19 in Kelowna, Dec. 20 in Penticton and Dec. 21 in Vernon.

Tickets range from $15–$70 and are available at okanagansymphony.com.