Kelowna woman, 63, stabbed by stranger near Capri Centre

Photo: Cindy White The woman was reportedly stabbed in the 100 block of Sutherland Avenue, near the Capri Centre.

A Kelowna woman is recovering from serious injuries after she was stabbed while walking down Sutherland Avenue, near the Capri Centre.

The 63-year-old woman’s brother spoke to Castanet about the incident. We are not using his name to protect the identity of the victim.

He says his sister was walking to the bank shortly after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 2, when she was attacked by a stranger in the 1100 block of Sutherland Ave. The suspect yelled “hey” and then stabbed her once in the torso.

At first, she thought the angry man had just punched her really hard. It wasn’t until several blocks later, when she got to the bank, that she realized she was covered in blood.

The woman, who is a member of the trans community and on the autism spectrum, went around the corner to a social outreach centre. They immediately put her in a cab and sent her to Kelowna General Hospital.

When she got to the hospital, the victim was immediately prepped for surgery. Her brother says she suffered potentially life-threatening injuries.

The family has put up posters in the vicinity of the attack asking for any possible witnesses to come forward, and to warn the public about what appears to be a random stranger attack.

Photo: Cindy White The woman's family put up posters near the scene of the attack asking for witnesses to come forward and to warn the public.

“My approach is this is a PSA for the general public to let them know this person is still out there,” said the brother. He added that all his sister remembers about the suspect was that he was a caucasian man.

She was not robbed and did not know the suspect, leading him to believe that it was a random, not a targeted attack.

He was disappointed that the initial investigating officer didn’t give the case a higher priority. He had to reach out to the Kelowna RCMP more than once to find out what was happening, and said his sister wasn’t formally interviewed until six days after the stabbing.

Police also did not say thing about the incident publicly until they were contacted by Castanet on Tuesday.

The Kelowna RCMP confirmed that they have opened an investigation into a reported stabbing incident in the 1100 block of Sutherland Ave. on December 2, at approximately 9:40 a.m.

“Specific details to the person involved will not be released as per the Privacy Act,” said Cpl. Allison Konsmo in an email.

“Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or captured any relevant video footage, whether it be from dash cams, security cameras, or personal devices in the 1100 block of Sutherland Avenue from 9:00 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday December 2, 2025 and have not yet spoken to police, please call the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2025-72538.”

For the family, it has been a long, frightening and stressful week. The 63-year-old woman is on the road to recovery. She was released from the hospital yesterday.