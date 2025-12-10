Kamloops family offering $5,000 reward for dog missing in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed Missing dog Olive with her owner Melissa Erickson

A $5,000 reward is being offered for the safe return of Olive, a four-year-old black labradoodle who went missing on Nov. 17 in Kelowna’s Lower Mission area.

Melissa Erickson and her family, who have raised Olive in Kamloops since she was eight weeks old, are pleading for help from the community. Olive was staying at Puppy Patch Labradoodles, where she had just finished caring for her second litter of puppies, when she disappeared.

“She was at the breeder’s house finishing up with her puppies that she had. They were five weeks old at the time. And then she [went] missing. We were told that she ran away from the yard,” Erickson said.

Melissa and her husband rushed to Kelowna as soon as they learned Olive was gone, launching a search that has now stretched more than three weeks.

“We immediately left Kamloops and came right away. We stayed for a week, and then came home and then went back. And now it's been three weeks and one day,” she said.

The family has walked hundreds of kilometres, put up posters, shared Olive’s photo across social media, and worked with a scent-tracking team in hopes of finding her.

Erickson and the breeder believe someone may have picked up Olive to keep her safe, not realizing her family is desperately looking for her.

“Olive is not the kind of dog that would run away from us. She's not a runner, she's not like an outdoorsy dog. She's like a lap sweet little dog. So my kids and I are just… we're struggling,” she said.

The breeder, who operates Puppy Patch Labradoodles near Gordon Drive and McClure Road, is offering the $5,000 reward. Erickson says the family was notified two days after Olive went missing.

"I know it's a long shot, but I just wanted to put it out there just in case someone doesn't have social media and they don't know that she has a home. We really, really want her home,'' she added.

Anyone who sees Olive or may have information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Melissa at 250-572-0483, Annette Cameron at 250-640-1844, or the Okanagan Veterinary Hospital at 250-765-5132.