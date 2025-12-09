Big White Winter Rally a roaring success

The Big White Winter Rally, featuring 30 rally cars ripping around forest service roads in the Monashee Mountains, was another big success, according to race organizers.

"We got a lot of snow between last weekend and the weekend before the event, which gave us a whole ton of challenges, but overall, it was really, really good," says organizer Keith Morison.



Top spot went to Ricardo Corderro and his co-driver, Marco Hernandez, in their Citroen C3. Nick Allen and Martin Brady took second place in their Ford Fiesta, and Hardy Schmidtke and Stefan Trajkov took home third place in their Mitsubishi Evolution.

The Big White Winter Rally combines the best of what Canadian rally has to offer, snow, ice, and breathtaking scenery.

The Big White Winter Rally has proven popular with competitors from across Western Canada and the United States. The event featured plenty of challenges for drivers and easy access for spectators.

"We added the super spectator stage Friday night down at Thunder Mountain Raceway, and that seemed to be a hit with everybody," says Morison.

The race ran Dec. 5 and 6 and featured a track that passed by Big White Ski Resort and Thunder Mountain Speedway.