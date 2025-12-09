Atmospheric weather throws a wrench in wintry plans, warms Okanagan Valley and mountains

Photo: Canadian Press Rain is expected to fall heavily around the province as an atmospheric river takes hold.

Winter has taken a brief hiatus as an atmospheric river settles over province, bringing with it decidedly spring-like conditions.

Ken Dosanjh, meteorologist with Environment Canada, said the South Coast started to see the effects of the weather system Monday, but there’s more to come. The Olympic range in Washington State and the Cascades will see an excess of 100 milimeters of rain in the days ahead.

As for the Okanagan, it will likely play out a bit differently. Dosanjh said expect to see the valley, and even higher up the mountains, start to get warmer and soggier.

“We’re going to start to notice a bit of a warm up,” Dosanjh said. “We’ll see freezing levels start to rise up to around 2,000 meters or so Wednesday morning, and they'll stay, generally pretty persistent all the way until Wednesday evening.”

The freezing level will slowly start to fall down to around 1,500 meters by Thursday morning. That could mean elevations of 1,000 to 1,500 metres can expect to see some snow melt by tomorrow.

For context, Big White Ski Resort's village centre is at 1,755 metres.

“Just taking a glance up into the atmosphere, what we notice is two ridges are in place,” Dosanjh said, explaining how this weather is coming together.

“There's one ridge of high pressure over the Yukon and another off the coast of California. And what these systems are doing is they bring generally cool and dry air. But what they also do is block systems from moving through them.”

Dosanjh described the two ridges like “the outer part of an Oreo, sandwiching Pacific systems in between.”

“It’s bringing in that moisture content and what it's doing is steering it all the way to the coast,” he said.

“For the next week, even into next week, we're noticing above average precipitation for the coast, but what that's going to do, as it starts to spill over to the Okanagan, is bring some rainfall.”

By Friday, however, there are chances of flurries in the forecast into the weekend and a persistent rise back up and freezing level. Whether that will mean regular winter weather as expected remains to be seen.