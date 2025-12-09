Crash at Spall Road and Harvey Avenue now cleared

Photo: Contributed A crash is slowing Highway 97 at Spall Road in Kelowna.

UPDATE 3:20 p.m.

The crash scene has now been cleared and traffic is flowing freely through the intersection.

ORIGINAL 2:10 p.m.

A crash is causing delays on Highway 97 at Spall Road in Kelowna.

The Kelowna RCMP say they are investigating a “serious” crash at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Spall.

Traffic is reduced to a single lane in both directions.

“Investigators are requesting motorists to take an alternative route and avoid the area as delays are expected for the next hour,” said Cpl. Allison Konsmo.

DriveBC is also advising motorists to expect “major delays.”