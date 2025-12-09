Big White Ski Resort set to open the T-Bar, Powder Chair and Cliff Chair this week

Photo: Gavin Crawford Big White Ski Resort is opening more lifts and adding night skiing on December 19.

Big White Ski Resort is getting set to open more terrain and services in the coming days.

Starting on Wednesday, the beginner area lifts will open at 9 a.m., with the big carpet and the kids’ carpet. The gondola will also start running regular season hours as well.

The T-Bar, Powder Chair and Cliff Chair will open on Thursday, as will the Tube Park.

"Our team has been doing an amazing job, and therefore we can make these announcements, but we're all hoping for more snow, so join the cause, do your snow dance," says Big White senior vice president, Michael Ballingall.

The Kettle Valley Steakhouse is expected to open on Saturday.

The skating rink and the Terrain Park are still on standby for the time being, work has been progressing but has been challenged by the warm temperatures and recent snowfall.

The estimated opening is still to be determined, but night skiing will start Dec. 19.

"Some days Mother Nature cooperates, other days she throws a curveball. Today is one of those special days where the sun came out, the runs were groomed, and people are having a very special time early season," Ballingall says.