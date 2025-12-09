Parade with a Purpose raises $170,236 for youth mental health

Photo: Contributed Thousands lined downtown Kelowna streets Saturday night for Parade with a Purpose.

Parade with a Purpose drew thousands to downtown Kelowna on Saturday night, raising $170,236 to support youth mental health initiatives through the KGH Foundation.

The event featured 36 holiday floats, including flamethrowers, dance troupes, marching bands, Santa, a helicopter and an electric train.

“We are truly overwhelmed with all the heartfelt feedback, gorgeous floats, community involvement, and the impressive amount raised,” said founder Pam Turgeon.

“There are hundreds of people behind the scenes who selflessly give their time to make this happen. We are grateful to all the sponsors and parade participants, especially Rite-way Fencing, this year's Parade with a Purpose title sponsor."

Funds will support youth mental health care both in hospital and in the community. This year’s donations will help open a new CMHA satellite centre in West Kelowna, fund a second Mobile Clinic Van, and advance Georgia’s Wish, an initiative aimed at improving access to mental health services.

“Our teams’ faces hurt from smiling all night, it was such a joyful and uplifting event to be a part of,” said Bettina Muller, director of philanthropy at the KGH Foundation.

Founded five years ago by mental health advocates and mother-daughter duo Turgeon and Shadia Doty, the parade has grown from a three-float neighbourhood event to one of Kelowna’s largest holiday fundraisers.

“Seeing everyone show up with so much heart strengthened my commitment to serving youth mental health, it felt like the kind of magic only community can create,” said Doty.