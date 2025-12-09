Kelowna Mountain owner sues RDCO over data centre proposal

Photo: Castanet/file Kelowna Mountain shortly after it opened in 2014

The owner of Kelowna Mountain has filed suit against the Regional District of Central Okanagan, again.

Property owner Mark Consiglio filed papers with the BC Supreme Court in Kelowna Monday alleging the RDCO made an error in law in denying development permits for a new project on the lands above Kettle Valley.

The suit contends Kelowna Mountain Development Services submitted three development applications for the 640 acre properties on Nov. 10 for a “private cloud-based utility.”

It states the properties are zoned RU-1 with “utility service” listed as a permitted use.

The application described the proposal as a “private cloud-based utility providing GPU-powered AI and data-processing infrastructure, integrating solar, hydrogen fuel cells, and battery-energy-storage systems to deliver renewable energy and digital services consistent with RDCO bylaw 871."

No variances requested.

The lawsuit alleges bylaw 871 defines utility use as service "used to provide utility infrastructure including systems for the transmission or distribution of water, sewage, drainage, electricity, natural gas, telephone, cable communication or similar services.”

Consiglio claims to have provided all the documentation required including specific form and character drawings, natural environment and hazardous condition reports.

While not getting into specifics, the suit seems to claim the RDCO denied the applications on numerous grounds, saying they were incomplete and not aligned with zoning.

The suit says these claims are an error in law, factually baseless and contrary to the language of bylaw 871.

It further claims the refusal is part of a “pattern of bad faith” on the part of the RDCO concerning the Kelowna Mountain property.

Consiglio has been to court more than once over decisions by the RDCO concerning his previous plans for Kelowna Mountain, an elaborate ski hill development.

This latest lawsuit claims the RDCO’s refusal has caused substantial damages including lost market opportunities, lost products and competitive position, increased carrying and financial costs and wasted and increased professional costs.

They are asking the court to declare the data centre proposal permitted under the bylaw, an order directing the RDCO to accept and process the applications as well as damages for lost profits and market opportunities, emergency damages for bad faith, interest and costs.

In a brief statement, the RDCO acknowledges it received the application from Kelowna Mountain Development Services but could not process them because the were "procedurally incorrect."

"RDCO has requested clarification from the applicants regarding their development intentions for the parcels and how these align with current zoning regulations," the email stated.

"For transparency, we also want to note that RDCO has recently become aware of a Notice of Claim related to this matter. However, RDCO has not been formally served and is unable to provide further comment until it has been properly received."

The allegations made in the lawsuit have not yet been tested in court. Consiglio did not respond to a request for comment.