Neighbouring Kelowna cafes targeted in back-to-back overnight break-ins

Two cafés on Kelowna's Lakeshore Road were broken into early Tuesday morning, Bright Jenny Coffee and, just minutes earlier, Deville Coffee — prompting an RCMP investigation and renewed concerns about small businesses being targeted.

Bright Jenny co-owner Dave Upshaw said he was woken by police around 3 a.m. and arrived to find the front door smashed.

“They stole basically all our cash, so our safe with all the money in it, and smashed our till. Fortunately, they didn't break anything else in the cafe, so there's no real damage other than the front door," he said.

The timing made the loss especially difficult.

“Today is usually the day where I come in, I do deposits and bring it in, so definitely bad timing on that part, for sure,” Upshaw said.

He added that the break-in came as a surprise for the typically quiet area.

“I live in this neighbourhood, and I've never really had any issues before. The police officer said that he's never really experienced it much out here, either. But I know that our neighbouring café just down the road also got broken into tonight, too.”

That neighbouring café was Deville Coffee, where owner Suzanne Walker said the suspect tried the front door before breaking in through the back.

"They took our till, essentially, like our computer system and our tips, but we don't keep cash on premises. It's all locked up, so they weren't really able to get much," she said.

Walker said police responded almost immediately, likely interrupting the suspect.

“Luckily, like, the police were so fast in getting here that it seems they think they spooked him because he dropped everything in the back lot, so everything was recovered,” she said.

“So, yeah, I can't say enough about the police response. Yeah, we're so lucky and so grateful.”

Walker believes the incident happened shortly before the break-in at Bright Jenny.

Kelowna RCMP confirmed they are investigating both cases.

“We can confirm that there was a break and enter at the Bright Jenny Café early this morning and Deville coffee,” said Cpl. Allison Konsmo, media relations officer. “Police attended both and the investigation is on-going.”

Despite the early-morning losses, community members have already rallied around the businesses.

“We have an amazing community behind us,” Upshaw said. “We posted on social media this morning, and we've had thousands of comments on there already, and people coming in to buy gift cards and support us in any way they can.”

Upshaw said he isn’t sure whether cafés are being intentionally targeted, but noted recent incidents.

“They obviously are targeting cafes. I think there was Two Donkeys Cafe that was broken into a couple days ago as well on the Westside, and then the one just down the street today, too. So maybe they're targeting small businesses. It's a bit of an easier break-in than some other companies. I'm not sure.”

Both Bright Jenny and Deville Coffee remain open for business.