RCMP briefly surround home in Kelowna neighbourhood

Photo: Rob Gibson Several RCMP cruisers have blocked off a portion of Wallace Road in Kelowna.

UPDATE 10:40 a.m.

An RCMP spokesperson says they responded to the home for a "reported weapons incident."

"The situation has been resolved and there is no risk to the public," said Cpl. Allison Konsmo

No other information was provided.

UDPATE 10:20 a.m.

Police are now wrapping up and beginning to leave the area.

And RCMP officer at the scene told Castanet the call ended up not being as serious as originally thought, although no details are available at this time.

ORIGINAL 9:55 a.m.

RCMP have surrounded a home in the north end of Rutland.

A nearby resident said they saw Mounties with rifles draw in the vicinity of a home on Wallace Road.

A Castanet reporter is on the scene and reports multiple RCMP cruisers with a drone in the air.

We have reached out to Kelowna RCMP for more details on the investigation.