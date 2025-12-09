Kelowna among Top 10 rattiest in Canada: Orkin

Photo: Orkin Canada Orkin Canada's 2025 Rattiest Cities ranking was released Tuesday and it highlights where rodent activity is most concentrated across the country. In the nationwide ranking, Kelowna is seventh, behind Toronto, which was first, Victoria, Vancouver, Burnaby, Richmond and Mississauga, Ontario.

Kelowna has once again earned the dubious distinction of being one of the rattiest cities in Canada, though it has plenty of company from around the province.

Orkin Canada's 2025 Rattiest Cities ranking was released Tuesday and it highlights where rodent activity is most concentrated across the country. In the nationwide ranking, Kelowna is seventh, behind Toronto, which was first, Victoria, Vancouver, Burnaby, Richmond and Mississauga, Ont.

It's actually an improvement for Kelowna, which was ranked fourth rattiest nationally, two times in a row.

Orkin explains in the annual list that the rankings are based on the number of commercial and residential rodent (rat and mice) treatments that Orkin Canada carried out from Aug. 1, 2024 through July 31.

When they drill down to province alone, Kelowna is ranked fifth, behind Victoria, Vancouver, Burnaby and Richmond.

Not far behind, two other Southern Interior locations make an appearance, with Vernon ranked seventh, and Kamloops ranked 20th.

As more regions across Canada see a growing rodent population, Orkin Canada is reminding Canadians of the steps that can be taken to mitigate rodents from entering their homes and frequenting their property:

Trim trees and shrubs: Keep vegetation at least one metre from building exteriors to remove hiding spots and prevent rodents from climbing onto your property.

Eliminate water sources: Fix leaking gutters, clear standing water from trash bins, and address other moisture issues to make your property less attractive to pests.

Inspect for signs: Regularly check for droppings, burrows, gnaw marks, or rub marks along walls. Early detection is crucial.

Seal entry points: Close cracks larger than 1/4 inch and install weather stripping on doors to block access.

Maintain cleanliness: Clean up crumbs and spills immediately, store food - including pet food - in sealed containers, and avoid leaving dishes out overnight.

Full provincewide ranking:

Victoria Vancouver Burnaby Richmond Kelowna Surrey Vernon Abbotsford Langley Delta Terrace Prince George Nanaimo Coquitlam New Westminster Saanichton Port Coquitlam Sidney Chilliwack Kamloops

Full national ranking: