Kelowna council supports new hotel next to rail trail

Photo: Contributed Rendering of planned hotel's front door.

A Kelowna city councillor believes a new Hyatt Hotel within the city’s north end gateway area and adjacent to the Okanagan Rail Trail will be the “cyclists' hotel.”

And Coun. Gord Lovegrove wasn’t shy to tell the developer in attendance at Monday’s city council meeting that they are missing out on a golden opportunity.

“My comment to the applicant is I think you are doing yourself a disservice by not providing more bike parking. We have Lime scooters, we have Lime bikes, I see them all the time out at UBCO,” said Lovegrove.

“Our new airport terminal is going to allow for long term EV and short-term bike parking. We are going to see lots of cyclists. There are already tons and there will be tons more once we get the next connection out to Lake Country going.”

He urged them to do whatever they can to accommodate these potential future guests.

Council voted Monday to approve development permits for the new hotel.

The six-storey, 125-room hotel on a wedge-shaped lot at Highway 97 and McCurdy Road overlooks the rail trail and, according to planner Shaun O’Dea, will have two accesses to the property from it.

He said a patio overlooking the rail trail, while mainly for guests, there will be opportunities for rail trail users to access the site, utilize bike parking and use facilities.

Lovegrove’s concern was there wasn’t enough bike parking.

Along with the patio, O’Dea said the hotel will include restaurants, function rooms, fitness room, and outdoor sport court and play area.

Parking will mostly be situated within an underground parkade.

To achieve the six-storey height, the developer will make a contribution to the city’s public amenity and streetscape capital reserve fund.

“I’m really excited to see this come forward knowing hotels are very much needed in our community and the very creative use of this land is very welcome to see. Being located next to the rail trail is great for recreation,” added Coun. Loyal Woodridge.