Developer taken to task for lack of play areas for children at 'family' oriented development

Photo: Contributed Rendering of development

The developer of a townhome project within The Ponds Village Centre on Gordon Drive was taken to task for amenities within the planned development.

While development planning manager Carla Eaton said the developer met the bare minimum by providing 156 square metres of amenity space, councillors Ron Cannan and Luke Stack wondered if the green space was adequate for the type of three-bedroom “family-oriented” development.

“In a family-designated property like this I would have been happy to see it a little bit larger with perhaps a play structure for the children,” said Stack.

“They technically met the bylaw but maybe during construction they can find it in their heart to put in a swing, sandbox or something.”

Council was pleased with the overall project which will include 13 triplex buildings and 39 strata units in all.

Eaton told council the development will include both walkout and walk-up options both with garages.

She said the site will be accessed off Gordon Drive adjacent to Clarence Avenue with a right-turn only exit at the second driveway to ensure safe traffic flow.

The property will also maintain connectivity to the existing trail network constructed during earlier phases of The Ponds.

The developer will need to obtain a building permit before construction can begin.