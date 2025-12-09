Glenmore Drive development gets strong approval from Kelowna council

Photo: Contributed Rendering of Glenmore Drive development

It appears an issue that has plagued numerous development proposals on the lower portion of Glenmore Drive has seemingly been rectified by one developer.

A development permit for a six-storey rental at 1260 Glenmore Drive between Highland Drive North and Dilworth Crescent, across from the Kelowna Golf and Country Club was given unanimous approval by council Monday.

Neighbourhood concerns about safety in the back lane during previous applications in the same general area were raised by Coun. Gord Lovegrove.

“The applicant has surveyed the neighbourhood and has provided things such as the loading space,” said planner Tyler Caswell.

“There is no off-street parking along Glenmore so the loading space at the rear will help with move-ins as well as drop off with food orders and things like that. That was one of the main things they added.”

The development will consist of 99 units with a split of studio, one and two bedrooms.

A total of 113 parking stalls, including a MODO car share stall will be included along with 75 long-term bicycle stalls as well as the short-term loading space.

No variances are proposed.

While applauding the design of the building, Coin. Luke Stack focused on parking, calling it an “exemplary example” of what he would like to see in these types of developments.

“When I read through this I was so impressed with what I saw. As a requirement, it's 109 stalls and they are providing 113,” said Stack.

“We know parking is an issue and it's been one of the neighbourhood concerns but they are surpassing that. The ratio of regular to small cars, 50 per cent regular is required but they are doing 71 per cent regular so if you have a bigger vehicle there is a way better chance you could park it here.”

“They don't require a loading stall but they are putting in a loading stall. There are six stalls required for short-term bikes, they are putting in 12. In almost every category of parking and access they are exceeding what has been asked for.”

Coun. Loyal Wooldridge called it a “great example of transitioning” into a neighbourhood and not overbuilding.

“I think there's been pressures in the past where variances were sought because buildings are a little overbuilt but for me I like the sensitive nature of the design and how it opens up to the neighbours to the rear of the building,” said Wooldridge.