Closed Kelowna rental property brokerage, manager fined $18K

A Kelowna rental property brokerage and its manager have been fined $18,000 for ignoring the sector’s regulator.

The BC Financial Services Authority issued $9,000 fines to Menethil Properties Ltd. and Yu (David) Song, according to a pair of notices published online.

Earlier this year, the BCFSA announced it had suspended the license of Menethil Properties and frozen its accounts after the Crown agency found the firm’s previous managing broker Tao (Terry) Gao had "abandoned his duties” at the company, leaving the country and delegating his managing broker responsibilities to Song, a Menethil director.

Song had previously been licensed as Menethil’s managing broker, but his licence was cancelled in September 2023 when the BCFSA found Song committed professional misconduct by failing to file financial statements, properly maintain financial records, and ignoring BCFSA’s requests for information.

The BCFSA says that has continued during the latest investigation.

The penalty notices say both Song and Menethil Properties have failed to respond to investigation and non-compliance warning letters issued by BCFSA.

While the BCFSA published the penalty decisions on Dec. 3, the pair of $9,000 penalties were issued on July 8 and reflect a $250 per day penalty on top of a $2,000 base penalty for non-compliance.

Before its closure, Menethil provided rental property management services for about 100 properties in Kelowna, as well as “trading services.”

The BCFSA said earlier this year there would be no immediate impacts to tenants who are living in Menethil-managed residences, as tenants are protected by the Residential Tenancy Act.