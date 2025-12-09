Central Okanagan School District considering cutting school bus service to high schools in favour of public transit

Photo: Castanet staff Moving senior secondary students from school buses to public transit could save School District 23 $800,000 a year.

The Central Okanagan school division could be headed down the road to eliminating school bus service for most high school students in the district.

A report going to the School District 23 Board of Education on Wednesday includes preliminary data and information to support consideration of transitioning senior secondary students from district-operated buses to public transit, where feasible. According to transportation manager Gail Prokopchuk, the move could save nearly $800,000.

The report comes after the board passed a motion back in February calling for a review of secondary school bus routes to determine if school buses are providing service where reliable BC Transit Service is available.

Prokopchuk points out that School District No. 23 operates one of the largest student transportation systems in BC, serving over 5,300 students daily across Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country, and Peachland.

The transportation manager notes that there is a province-wide shortage of qualified school bus drivers. Operating costs are increasing due to fuel, fleet maintenance and repairs, and expanding urban and rural development is creating longer routes with buses at fuller capacity.

“The school bus transportation system currently operates on a tiered routing structure, in which each bus route completes two or three separate runs each morning and afternoon. Typically, elementary students are transported first, followed by subsequent runs for middle and/or senior secondary students,” writes Prokopchuk in the report.

“Due to the extensive geographical area served by district transportation, most bus routes operate at maximum capacity. As a result, some students arrive at their schools up to 30-40 minutes before the start of the school day, while others are required to wait for the bus to arrive, 30-40 minutes after dismissal in the afternoon.”

She adds that of the 76 routes in the district, approximately 60 routes have transit overlap, with the possibility of eliminating approximately 40 runs that transport high-school students only.

“Preliminary analysis indicates that shortening existing school bus routes by removing senior secondary ridership, where possible, would result in an estimated reduction of approximately 1 hour and 25 kilometres per day, per route, on an estimated 40 affected routes,” said Prokopchuk.

The initial estimate of the annual cost savings from cutting those 40 routes is $799,098.28.

While the transportation manager notes BC Transit is unable to accommodate this request at the present time, “with a structured approach, strong partnerships, and clear communication, the district could consider a long-term, phased-in approach for integrating public transit into student transportation planning.”

The report recommends two options: Trustees vote that no further work is required, or request that staff undertake a comprehensive, in-depth review of the transportation system for Central Okanagan schools.

You can read the full report here.