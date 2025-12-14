TEDXYouth returns to Kelowna in May 2026

Photo: Julia Fraser The TEDXYouth talks return to Kelowna on May 19, 2026.

If you're a young person who has some interesting ideas to share, you might want to circle May 19 on your calendar.

TEDxKelowna Youth returns to École Okanagan Mission Secondary this May, so now is the time to apply to be a youth speaker. This event brings students from across the Central Okanagan together to share ideas and have meaningful conversations.

“Each year we host this event, we are amazed by the creativity, passion, and commitment youth bring to their communities. TEDxKelowna Youth provides a platform for these powerful ideas to reach the world and spark meaningful change," says Graham Johnson, vice-principal at OKM and TEDxKelowna Youth organizer.

TEDxKelowna Youth is a platform to help young people learn leadership and innovation skills which are aligned with the school district’s current theme of Learner Agency.

Students will be exploring topics shaping our world and future, including:

Learner Agency: taking ownership of learning and life.

Mental Health & Wellbeing: building resilience and supporting one another.

Learning & Innovation in Schools: rethinking education for tomorrow.

Truth & Reconciliation: honouring stories and creating pathways for understanding.

Climate Action & Sustainability: driving change for a healthier planet.

Artificial Intelligence: navigating opportunities and challenges in a digital age.

Other powerful ideas: if it matters to you, it matters to us!

The TEDx Youth program is focused on local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection.

Speaker applications are now open and will be accepted until January 1, 2026.

Students interested in sharing their voice and inspiring change can learn more or apply by clicking here.