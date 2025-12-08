Suspected stolen vehicle prompted traffic stop near downtown Kelowna Sunday night

Photo: Contributed RCMP outside a gas station along Harvey Avenue near downtown Kelowna on Sunday, December 7, 2025.

A suspected stolen vehicle prompted a large police response during a traffic stop along Harvey Avenue near downtown Kelowna Sunday night.

A witness shared a photo showing several RCMP vehicles and a man with his hands behind his back near the Shell gas station at Richter Street and Harvey Ave. around 8:50 p.m. The witness said they also saw two other young men who were on their knees with their hands on their heads.

The Kelowna RCMP told Castanet the incident was a traffic stop regarding a suspected stolen vehicle.

“Police removed the occupants of the vehicle for officer safety. The investigation yielded the vehicle not to be stolen, but the licence plate number had been reported stolen.

“All occupants were released on scene,” said the RCMP in an email on Monday afternoon.