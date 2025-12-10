Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club is ready for another winter season

Rob Gibson



With winter now here, the Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club is ready for another season.

Located just 35 minutes from Kelowna, the snowshoe trails are already open, and the cross-country trails are expected to open by Dec. 13, weather permitting.

"I think they're very good. They've improved greatly over the last four or five days," says snowshoe trail grooming volunteer Craig Lewis.

Volunteers like Lewis and club president Marshall Moleschi have been working hard to make sure the trails are groomed, the cabins are clean, stocked with firewood and the toilets are open so snowshoers and skiers can enjoy the trails, cabins and fire pits.

"We have 70 kilometres of cross-country trails and 80 kilometres of snowshoe trails," said Moleschi.

"It's completely groomed once the season begins... We have four cabins so families can come out to the cabins if they want a little bit of warming."

This terrain is best suited for families and beginner to intermediate skiers because there are no really steep hills to contend with.

Moleschi says the club is actively looking for new members and volunteers. Back during COVID-19, the area became very popular, jumping from about 300 members to 1,200.

"Now we're down to about 700, we need to increase it to above 1,000 that is our goal—other clubs in the valley are at 1,500 to 2,000 so we think we easily can be there," Moleschi says.

The club is also very close to having a brand new $600,000 trail groomer, "we cannot do the job without it, and we cannot do it with the old machines anymore."

The club is just $35,000 short of its total. The fundraiser link can be found here and comes with a tax receipt.

"Please come out and enjoy. If you experience our winter wonderland, you're really going to love it," says Moleschi. "And also think about helping us if you can, either through volunteering, or we're so close to... being able to buy a groomer that we would really appreciate it if you could donate a little bit of money."

All of the trails are expected to be fully open by Dec. 20.