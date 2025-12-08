Long-delayed Kelowna murder trial restarted Monday, scheduled through to July

Photo: Madison Reeve Darren Middleton's truck outside Gabriella Sears' Rutland home on June 17, 2021.

This story contains graphic depictions of alleged violence. Reader discretion is advised.

After her first trial came to a grinding halt more than two years ago when she fired her lawyers, Gabriella Sears' murder trial finally restarted Monday morning. But a conclusion in the case is still far off.

Sears has been behind bars since her arrest in June 2021, after the mutilated body of 49-year-old Darren Middleton was found on the bathroom floor of her Rutland home.

While her second-degree murder trial began back in the fall of 2023, she fired her lawyers mid-way through and the case has seen countless delays since then.

With the new trial scheduled to kick off Monday morning, the day began with lengthy discussions about further scheduling of the trial.

The trial is scheduled for two weeks through December, with another four weeks expected for the defence's case. While Grababac pushed to have new dates set in January, February or March, issues with coordinating all of counsels' schedules have pushed the trial continuation deep into 2026.

Before the trial began, Justice Gropper scheduled further trial dates in June and July of 2026. More dates may be set following those if needed.

Grabavac brought up his concerns around the so-called “Jordan” time limit the case faces, which refers to a 2016 Supreme Court of Canada decision that set a 30-month time limit for Supreme Court cases, from when a charge is first laid. If a case goes over that limit, a judge may throw it out entirely for breaching an accused's Charter right to have a trial within a reasonable time.

While the Sears case is well past that time limit, the delays must not be caused by the accused for a Charter breach to occur. Sears' defence may bring forward a Jordan application at the conclusion of the trial, where the reason for each delay will have to be sorted out by the judge.

Trial kicks off

After scheduling matters got sorted out, Crown prosecutor Grabavac finally opened his case against Sears by noon Monday, walking Justice Gropper through the grisly circumstances of Middleton's killing.

Middleton's common-law wife Brenda Adams found his body on Sears's bathroom floor in the early morning hours of June 17, 2021, after he hadn't returned home that evening.

A bloodied baseball bat lay by Middletons' head, a yellow box-cutter knife lay near his genitals and two other knives were found in the bathroom. Middleton's penis had been partially severed and his genitals had been completely removed. Sears later told two psychiatrists that she had consumed his genitals.

A forensic pathologist said Middleton died from multiple blunt-force trauma injuries to his head, and counted 31 separate injuries on Middleton's body.

Video of the horrific crime scene was shown in court Monday afternoon.

Sears was found by police and arrested on a nearby street later that morning.

Middleton and Adams had known Sears since February 2021, and Sears sometimes did odd jobs for him and his common-law wife. The couple had known Sears as “Dereck,” but in the days leading up to Middleton's death, Sears told them she identified as a woman and went by Gabby or Gabriella.

Sears confessed to police soon after her arrest that she had killed Middleton, but Justice Ross previously ruled her confession was not admissible at trial, due to police breaching her Charter rights when they conducted penile and anal swabs and photographed her nude.

Sears' defence counsel Vanessa de Jong isn't expected to claim that Sears didn't kill Middleton. Instead, de Jong is expected to argue that Sears should be found not criminally responsible due to a mental illness, based on the opinion of Dr. Robert Lacroix.

The trial is scheduled to run through Dec. 19, before continuing in June 2026.