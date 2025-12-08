Kelowna mortgage broker fined $35K for altering document, lying to client

Photo: Pixabay stock photo A Kelowna mortgage broker was fined for altering a pre-approval letter for a homebuyer.

Graham Campbell has been ordered to pay a $35,000 fine and investigation costs of $2,500 for breaching the Mortgage Brokers Act, according to a consent order published by the regulator.

The case centres on an incident in 2023, when Campbell was working as a submortgage broker for Homeline Financial Services Ltd./Dominion Lending Centres Homeline Mortgages. He told a first-time homebuyer, referred to as DK in the consent order, that he could apply for rate holds with lenders on her behalf.

In July 2023, DK entered into a contract to purchase a Kelowna property for $480,000. The contract was subject to financing, and the subject removal date was July 28, 2023.

“Shortly thereafter, Mr. Campbell realized that due to an administrative oversight, DK’s rate hold application to [Lender 1] had not been submitted. He realized this after reviewing correspondence from [Lender 1] relating to another client’s file,” noted the BCFSA in the consent order.

That’s when he said he “panicked” and attempted to find a solution for DK by securing financing with another lender at a slightly higher rate. However, instead of admitting the application had not been submitted, he gave DK an altered existing pre-approval certificate for a different client to make it appear as if it was related to DK.

When DK contacted the lender seeking clarification regarding her pre-approval, she and the lender realized what had happened. The lender contacted Homeline, advising it would no longer accept mortgage applications from Campbell.

In the end, DK was able to purchase her home at a slightly higher mortgage rate with a different lender. Campbell voluntarily paid her to cover the difference between the promised rate and the new rate, totalling approximately $5,500. This was done before he was contacted by BCFSA investigators, acting on a complaint from the lender.

“He admits that his actions in misrepresenting the rate hold after realizing he had not secured it, and subsequently altering a pre-approval certificate, were a complete lapse in judgment on his part,” said the BCFSA.

“Mr. Campbell fully cooperated with BCFSA’s investigation and has demonstrated accountability and remorse for his conduct.”

Since the breach, the consent order notes that Campbell has implemented new administrative processes and is operating with “improved dedicated compliance support”.

He has been registered as a submortgage broker in BC since 2019 and has no prior disciplinary history with the registrar.