Volunteers, shoppers, bid farewell to Rutland Thrift store after 61 years in Kelowna

Cindy White

It has been a cornerstone of Kelowna’s Rutland community for more than 60 years, but this is the final week of operation for the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation Rutland Thrift store on Dougall Road.

It’s bittersweet for volunteers, like Jocelyne Williams, who have given their time to the community over the years.

“Well, I’m sad, but a door closes, and another one opens, and it’s been a wonderful experience working here,” said Williams. “I’ve made a lot of friends, met a lot of fun people.

“It’s great to come in in the morning. The doors open, everybody’s happy. So, it’s going to be a readjustment for me, but I’m looking forward to my next chapter,” she said.

The property has been sold, with some of the proceeds going to the Seniors Outreach Society, to purchase a new shuttle bus. The second grant goes to the Rutland Community Clinic to support Caring Space — a healing hub that offers culturally informed programming, referrals, case management, and the integration of traditional knowledge.

“It’s taken us about two years to make this final decision,” said Nancy Wells, project development manager with the KGH Foundation.

“We looked at different avenues of utilizing the building and the space for other things, not just the thrift store, but perhaps to develop the building, being that Rutland is growing so much, we thought it would be a great opportunity to do that. However, after lots of analysis and working with an urban planner, we came to the conclusion that our best bet was to sell the building and then reinvest some of the money into the Kelowna community.”

Customers have been stopping in to say farewell. Wells read from a thank-you card that one regular dropped off.

“Thanks to the many volunteers who have made Rutland Thrift store a pleasure to shop in. Always reasonable prices and friendly faces. We will miss you. Best wishes to everyone,” said the card.

The store is set to close on Friday. It is the fifth location of Rutland Thrift.

The first store opened in 1964 in Valley Lanes. It moved to Whitehead’s Secondhand Store on Joe Rich Road in 1966, then to a house across from Rutland Centennial Park in June 1968. In December 1974, the Auxiliary to the Kelowna Hospital built a larger building in the same spot. It finally moved to 140 Dougall Road N. in 2005.

There’s no word yet on what the new owners plan to do with the prime piece of property, right across the street from where the City of Kelowna is expanding the Rutland Transit Exchange.

