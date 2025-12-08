Big White's Big Reds Festival pours another sold-out success

For the 15th year, wine lovers experienced nirvana on Big White Ski Resort.

The annual Big Reds Wine Festival took place on Saturday, Dec. 6 at the Happy Valley Day Lodge, where hundreds of attendees tasted top wines from across the valley.

"It is always a sold-out event," said Trevor Hanna, vice-president of hospitality with the resort. "We moved the venue in the past couple of years from the Village Centre Mall to the Happy Valley Day Lodge, so that more could attend."

Over 350 attendees not only imbibed in wine, but they also also snacked on premium chef hors d'oeuvres, made by the Big White culinary team.

"We really like what is happening with our culinary scene this year," said Hanna. "The Bullwheel hosted our kick-off party on Friday and we have new operations at the Fat Marmot."

For the wine vendors, a showcase for their creations in an energetic setting was a great opportunity, as the wineries begin their transition to next summer.

"It was so exciting to be there for opening weekend, and something about the timing seemed spot on," said Steve Neumann, a brand ambassador with Wild Goose Winery in Okanagan Falls. "We always want to register for the event and just show our support to the organizers."

Big White partners with The Okanagan Wine Festivals Society so solicit vendors for the event, providing a great cross-section of large branded wineries, and ones with smaller footprints.

"The fact that these wineries can come up and enjoy the resort as much as our event was great," said Hanna, who added that 27 wineries were in attendance this year. "Everyone seemed to have had a blast."

For more information on future Big White events, visit bigwhite.com/events-activities/event/events-calendar.