Large police presence Monday morning on Kelowna's Lakeshore Drive

Photo: Aquarian3 This photo shows a significant police response on Monday morning near Gyro Beach in Kelowna.

UPDATE 1:30 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP say they arrested one woman Monday morning near Gyro Beach.

Police described the call as a "weapons complaint," but did not provide additional details.

"One female is currently in custody and the investigation is still on-going," said a police spokesperson.

ORIGINAL 9:45 a.m.

There is no word yet from Kelowna Mounties following a large police response on Monday morning near Gyro Beach.

A Castanet reader sent in photos showing about a dozen emergency responders near the intersection of Lakeshore Road and Richter Street at about 8 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP Const. Mike Della-Paolera told Castanet he hopes to have some information to provide later in the day.