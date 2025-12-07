RCMP make arrests outside Kelowna gas station

Photo: Contributed RCMP make an arrest in Kelowna on Sunday evening.

There was a heavy police presence at a prominent Kelowna intersection Sunday evening.

A Castanet reader shared a photo showing several police vehicles outside the Shell gas station at Harvey Avenue and Richter Street, around 8:50 p.m.

The witness said they saw a couple of men on their knees with their hands behind their heads. They also saw another man being taken into custody.

Castanet has contacted Kelowna RCMP to request more details on the investigation.