Kelowna brewery hosts German-style holiday market

Photo: Kay Zinger Photography The 5th annual Reel Christmas Market takes place on Saturday, December 13 and Sunday, December 14, 2025 at Rustic Reel Brewing Company in Kelowna.

Owner Susi Foerg is bringing a little bit of Europe to Rustic Reel Brewing in Kelowna for the holidays.

The brewery hosts its 5th annual Reel Christmas Market this coming weekend.

“We're extremely excited because each year this event has gotten more and more traction, more vendors, more visitors, and then in turn more donations to the charities we work with,” said Foerg.

Inspired by German Christmas markets, it will feature fire pits, mulled wine and hot apple cider, pretzels and sausages, more than 65 local vendors, and a DIY corner.

The entry fee is $5, or free with a non-perishable food donation to the Central Okanagan Food Bank. Rustic Reel is also working with Fletcher's Keep again this year as its charity of choice for pet photos with Santa.

The market will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 13 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 14. Santa is due to drop in on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.