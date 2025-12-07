Matinee performance added to Kelowna Actors Studio production of 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'

Photo: Kelowna Actors Studio An extra matinee has been added to the schedule for Kelowna Actors Studio's production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is proving to be a sweet success for Kelowna Actors Studio.

The first week of performances was a near-sellout for the holiday season musical production based on Roald Dahl’s classic tale of Willy Wonka’s world of wonder.

To meet demand, the company has announced an additional matinee performance. Tickets are now available for the extra show scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 14.

We’ve been really happy with the response,” says artistic managing director Randy Leslie. “There’s a special kind of joy in watching families experience this story together, the laughter, the gasps, the pure sense of wonder. This cast and creative team have poured their hearts into bringing Wonka’s factory to life, and seeing the community embrace it so warmly has been the sweetest reward.”

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory takes to the stage on Wednesdays through Sundays, now until December 21, at Kelowna Actors Studio, 1379 Ellis Street.