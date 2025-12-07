Kelowna’s Willow Park Church hosts 34th annual Living Nativity

Photo: Ed Burke The 2025 edition of the Living Nativity at Willow Park Church tells the story from the angels' perspective.

Tickets were sold out for Sunday’s final performances of the Living Nativity at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.

The church has been putting on the free stage production for more than 30 years.

The 2025 edition is called ‘Angel’s Delight’. Lead Pastor Phil Collins said it’s the Nativity story told from the perspective of the angels.

“It’s all about an angel in training,” Collins said in a promotional video.

After the show, the lobby becomes an interactive ‘Bethlehem town’ with a vendor market, complete with Roman soldiers. Volunteers then serve hot chocolate and cookies in the ‘great hall’.

If you want to see what it’s all about, you can catch the Living Nativity livestream on the Willow Park Church YouTube channel at 5 p.m.