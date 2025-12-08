Long-delayed Kelowna murder trial to restart after more than two years of delays

Photo: Madison Reeve The home on Sycamore Road where the body of Darren Middleton was found on June 17, 2021.

This story contains graphic depictions of alleged violence. Reader discretion is advised.

It's been more than two years since a Kelowna murder trial was derailed when the accused fired her lawyers mid-trial. But after many roadblocks, a new trial is set to begin Monday morning.

Gabriella Sears was arrested in June 2021, shortly after the mutilated body of 49-year-old Darren Middleton was found on the bathroom floor of Sears' Rutland home.

Middleton's genitals had been removed from his body, and Sears later told two psychiatrists that she'd eaten his testicles.

Middleton had known Sears for several months prior to his death, and Sears sometimes did odd jobs for him and his common-law wife. The couple had known Sears as “Dereck,” but in the days leading up to Middleton's death, Sears told them she identified as a woman and went by Gabby or Gabriella.

Despite Sears identifying as a transgender woman, she has been incarcerated at a male institution in the years since her arrest.

Sears confessed to killing Middleton shortly after her arrest, a confession that her previous counsel successfully argued to have excluded from evidence due to police Charter violations.

Sears' new counsel is expected to argue she should be found not criminally responsible for Middleton's death due to a mental disorder. The trial is scheduled to carry through January.

The following is a summary of the long-delayed case so far: