Long-delayed Kelowna murder trial to restart after more than two years of delays

This story contains graphic depictions of alleged violence. Reader discretion is advised.
It's been more than two years since a Kelowna murder trial was derailed when the accused fired her lawyers mid-trial. But after many roadblocks, a new trial is set to begin Monday morning.
Gabriella Sears was arrested in June 2021, shortly after the mutilated body of 49-year-old Darren Middleton was found on the bathroom floor of Sears' Rutland home.
Middleton's genitals had been removed from his body, and Sears later told two psychiatrists that she'd eaten his testicles.
Middleton had known Sears for several months prior to his death, and Sears sometimes did odd jobs for him and his common-law wife. The couple had known Sears as “Dereck,” but in the days leading up to Middleton's death, Sears told them she identified as a woman and went by Gabby or Gabriella.
Despite Sears identifying as a transgender woman, she has been incarcerated at a male institution in the years since her arrest.
Sears confessed to killing Middleton shortly after her arrest, a confession that her previous counsel successfully argued to have excluded from evidence due to police Charter violations.
Sears' new counsel is expected to argue she should be found not criminally responsible for Middleton's death due to a mental disorder. The trial is scheduled to carry through January.
The following is a summary of the long-delayed case so far:
- June 16, 2021 – Middleton doesn't return home in the evening, common-law wife Brenda Adams finds his body on Sears' bathroom floor
- June 17, 2021 – Sears arrested in the early morning hours, charged with murder
- June 17-18, 2021 – Sears makes several statements to police, admitting to killing Middleton
- Nov. 8, 2021 - Dr. Andriy Kolchak assesses Sears to determine if she be should be found not criminally responsible, report places significant weight on her use of drugs and does not support such a finding
- July 17, 2023 – lengthy voir dire hearing begins to determine admissibility of Sears' confession
- Oct. 12, 2023 – Justice Carol Ross rules that Sears' confession should be excluded from trial, due to police officers' Charter violations, including the way in which officers took anal and penile swabs from Sears and photographed her nude
- Oct. 16- Nov. 7, 2023 – Justice Ross hears evidence over 17 days of trial
- Nov. 8, 2023 – Sears fires her lawyers, accusing them of colluding with the Crown and “gaslighting” her, bringing the trial to a grinding halt
- Dec. 4, 2023 – Justice Ross orders fitness assessment to determine if Sears is fit to stand trial
- Feb. 8, 2024 – Justice Ross rules Sears is fit to stand trial, based on doctor's assessment
- Feb. 21, 2024 – Justice Miriam Gropper assigned as new judge in the case, as Justice Ross ages out of her role.
- March 15, 2024 – Sears' new lawyer Mark Swartz quits, citing a “fundamental breakdown in the solicitor-client relationship,” which further delays a restart of the trial
- June 12, 2024 – Sears' new lawyer Frances Mahon tells the court she will be seeking a ruling of not criminally responsible, despite previous opinion of Dr. Kolchak.
- June 19, 2024 – Mahon and partner Quinn Candler also quit as Sears' lawyers, citing a “serious loss of confidence” between all three parties
- July 24, 2024 - Vanessa de Jong and Kristy Neurauter appointed as Sears' new defence counsel
- Aug. 1, 2024 – Justice Gropper orders a second fitness assessment for Sears
- Sept. 18, 2024 – Doctor completes second fitness assessment of Sears, finding she is still fit to stand trial
- Nov. 6, 2024 – New trial dates set for October, November, December, 2025 and January 2026
- Oct. 8, 2025 – Start of new trial pushed back as defence waits for new doctor report
- Oct. 19, 2025 - Dr. Robert Lacroix completes a report for Sears' defence counsel, supporting a finding that Sears should be found not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder. Crown opposes admissibility of Dr. Lacroix's opinion
- Nov. 20, 2025 – Justice Gropper rules Dr. Lacroix's opinion is admissible at trial
- Dec. 8, 2025 – Sears' new trial begins in front of Justice Gropper