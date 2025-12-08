Kelowna woman granted parole after serving 1.5 of 6-year sentence for $1M+ fraud

Photo: Facebook Carey Earl, left.

A year and a half after she was handed a six-year jail sentence for stealing more than $1 million from her employer, a Kelowna woman has been granted day parole.

Following a trial in the fall of 2023, a jury convicted 64-year-old Carey Earl of fraud over $5,000 after she spent seven years funnelling money from Access Human Resources, where she worked as a bookkeeper.

The local publicly funded Kelowna company provides services to developmentally disabled people in the community.

During the trial, the jury heard how Earl used the stolen funds to live outside her means, taking lavish vacations that included Mexico, Las Vegas and cruises, but she claimed she had stolen the funds due to “financial pressures at home.”

While the total amount Earl stole from the company was disputed at trial, at sentencing, Justice Gary Weatherill accepted the total amount was “well in excess of $1 million.”

Earl's defence had sought a conditional sentence that would have been served in the community, but Justice Weatherill sided with the Crown and handed her a six-year prison sentence.

Granted parole

In a decision last month, the Parole Board of Canada granted Earl day parole, which will allow her to participate in activities in public during the day, before returning to a halfway house at night.

While an offender is eligible for full parole after serving a third of their sentence in prison, day parole eligibility comes six months before that.

Earl has been accepted at a halfway house in Northern B.C., telling the parole board she doesn't want to return to the Okanagan as she's seeking a fresh start.

The board said Earl's behaviour in prison has been “positive,” despite some initial “interpersonal conflict.” She was employed in the prison as a cleaner and she's left on “escorted temporary absences” to volunteer at a food bank.

During the recent hearing, she told the board she understands the harm she caused not only to her employer, but the organization and associated organizations as a whole.

The parole board noted that Earl claims that her employer at Access Human Resources had asked her to “engage in fraudulent activities to hide the company's financial situation from other stakeholders,” and that she reported feeling “bullied by [her] employer.”

But this defence theory was wholly rejected by both the the jury at trial and by Justice Weatherill at sentencing.

It's not clear how much weight the parole board gave to these claims in granting her parole, with the board acknowledging her offending was “motivated by greed.”

Seeking help with restitution

Ultimately, the Parole Board of Canada granted Earl day parole, along with pre-release for full parole once she becomes eligible for that in May.

“It is the Board's opinion that you will not, by reoffending, present an undue risk to society if released on full parole and that your release will contribute to the protection of society by facilitating your reintegration into society as a law-abiding citizen,” the board said.

Along with the six-year prison sentence, Justice Weatherill also imposed a $1 million restitution order on Earl, despite noting that she'll likely never be in a position to pay it.

In its recent decision, the parole board noted that Earl has contacted the Ministry of Public Safety & Solicitor General Community Safety and Victim Services Branch to “receive assistance” with her restitution requirements.