Search crews back out near Beaver Lake Rd Sunday looking for missing woman

Photo: COSAR Search crews scouring the backcountry Saturday.

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m.

Search crews are back in the Beaver Lake Road area east of Lake Country Sunday morning, continuing their search for Natalie "Chantelle" Taylor.

In a Facebook post, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue asked people driving to be particularly cautious on Beaver Lake Road, between the first cattleguard and the High Rim Trail, as search crews and dog teams are in the area.

Sunday's search is COSAR's sixth callout in the past seven days.

On Saturday, volunteers from across B.C.'s Southern Interior joined in the search for Taylor, who was last seen in Lake Country on Oct. 13.

ORIGINAL: 8:10 a.m.

Search and rescue volunteers In the Okanagan were kept particularly busy Saturday and further work is expected to continue Sunday.

Fifty-four volunteers from Oliver, Osoyoos, Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon, Kamloops and the Nicola Valley joined the search Saturday in the Beaver Lake Road area for missing Lake Country woman, Natalie “Chantelle” Taylor.

Search personnel included three dog teams and a drone team.

But despite the massive search effort, Taylor has yet to be found. She was last seen on Oct. 13 in the Lake Country area.

Crews are expected to resume the search Sunday.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue said crews did come across a homeless woman in the area who was “trying to survive the snow in a small tent far from any major roads.”

She was connected with the RCMP liaison and was able to receive supports.

During the search for Taylor, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue were called at 3 p.m. to the Jack Pine Forest Service area above West Kelowna for a report of a lost woman.

Crews were able to locate her by pinging her cell phone and a team helped safely bring her out of the backcountry.

While half of the volunteers wrapped up their busy day representing COSAR at Kelowna's Parade with a Purpose, crews received yet another call later that night about two overdue snowmobilers in the Graystokes area.

Search crews mobilized yet again, but as they gathered at a staging area, they learned the snowmobilers had managed to self-rescue and made it out of the backcountry on their own.

This marked the 95th task COSAR has been called to this year.