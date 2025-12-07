Thousands packed downtown Kelowna for 6th Annual Parade with a Purpose

Kelowna’s downtown streets lit up Saturday night as thousands of spectators gathered at 6 p.m. for the 6th Annual Parade with a Purpose, a growing community tradition that brings festive cheer while raising vital funds for mental-health care.

More than 30 brightly decorated floats rolled through the city core, filling the night with music, lights, and holiday spirit.

What began in 2020 as a small neighbourhood initiative in Kettle Valley—created by mental-health advocates and mother-daughter team Pam Turgeon and Shadia Doty—has since grown into a community celebration.

In just five years, the parade has expanded from three floats to more than 30 and has raised over $700,000 for mental-health support.

This year marked a new partnership with the KGH Foundation, aimed at increasing the event’s impact.

The money raised will help the foundation support new and effective mental health programs in hospitals and the wider community.

To donate, click here.