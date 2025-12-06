Parade with a Purpose brings holiday cheer to Kelowna tonight

Photo: Contributed Parade with a Purpose has grown into a major community event

Kelowna’s 6th annual Parade with a Purpose rolls through downtown tonight (Saturday, Dec. 6), beginning at 6 p.m. in City Park. The route travels along Bernard Avenue to Bertram Street before looping back via Lawrence Avenue.

The parade supports youth mental health through the KGH Foundation.

Thousands of spectators are expected to attend.

Traffic & Parking Impacts

Road closures from 4–8 p.m.:

Abbott St. (Leon to Bernard)

Bernard Ave. (Abbott to Bertram)

Lawrence Ave. (Bertram to Abbott)

North–south crossings will also be closed. Use Richter St. or Leon Ave. as detours.

Parking restrictions:

No parking on Bernard Ave. after 2 p.m.

City Park lot closed until Sunday, Dec. 7

Delays expected exiting Chapman Parkade

Transit Detours

Routes 1, 2, 9, 10, 11, and 97 will face delays and detours. Several stops will be closed, with alternatives located within 0.5 km. Riders can check alerts.bctransit.com for the latest updates.

Residents are encouraged to walk, bike, carpool, or take transit to ease congestion.