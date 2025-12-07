UBCO school of education changes program to align with key stages of school year

Photo: Contributed UBCO will begin offering an 11-month education program next fall.

UBC Okanagan will begin offering a shorter bachelor of education program next fall.

The university’s school of education announced Monday that the program will move from a 16-month to 11-month format beginning Aug. 20, 2026.

“As education continues to change, our program must change with it,” Okanagan School of Education undergraduate programs director David Trumpower said in a press release. “The program’s design continues to emphasize hands-on and community-based learning, ensuring teacher candidates gain authentic classroom and place-based experiences that connect theory to practice in meaningful ways.”

The courses and field experiences now place greater emphasis on truth and reconciliation, technology, classroom management and assessment. The new schedule will also better align field experiences with key stages of the school year.

The program is still a post-degree option, meaning applicants must first complete a recognized undergraduate degree before applying. Admission requirements and the selection process have not changed. Those who have already applied for next year will be considered for the 11-month format.

The application deadline for the 2026-27 intake is Jan. 31, 2026.