National financial initiative provides funding for Kelowna-based Launch Okanagan

Photo: Launch Okanagan Launch Okanagan has received more funding to provide financial education.

A Kelowna-based financial organization is one of nine in B.C. that will receive funding through a new national initiative.

Launch Okanagan, which delivers free, year-round financial coaching, tax and benefit assistance, and financial education workshops to individuals and families with low and moderate incomes across the region, will receive funding through a new initiative called Resilient Futures. National charity Prosper Canada is running the program with money from the Government of Canada’s Social Development Partnerships Program–Children and Families.

“This funding is a game changer for our region,” Launch Okanagan executive director Jennifer Robins said in a press release. “Every day, we see individuals who are working hard but still struggling to make ends meet. With this support, we can walk alongside more people as they build financial confidence, increase their income and create stability for their families. We’re honoured to be part of this national effort.”

Launch Okanagan said it will be able to expand its free financial coaching, support more families, serve more underserved communities and be able to provide year-round financial help thanks to the monetary boost.

“We’re incredibly grateful for this partnership,” Robins said. “This investment will allow us to grow our programs, meet increasing demand, and make sure everyone—no matter their background or circumstances—has a fair chance to achieve financial stability.”

Prosper Canada is providing $48.2 million to 97 organizations across the country through the Resilient Futures program.