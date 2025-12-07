City of Kelowna business licence renewal deadline is Jan. 15

Photo: Wayne Moore Kelowna businesses must renew their licences by Jan. 15.

It’s that time of year again for Kelowna businesses.

All business licences must be renewed by Jan. 15, 2026, and city officials are alerting owners that notices might be delayed due to Canada Post disruptions.

Businesses must renew before the deadline, or they will face a $25 late payment fee.

“The City of Kelowna is committed to supporting growth by streamlining services and making it easier than ever for business owners to register, renew and manage their licences online,” City of Kelowna business licensing manager Sarah Krakower said in a press release.

“We’re proud to see more entrepreneurs choosing Kelowna as the place to launch and grow their businesses, and we look forward to helping them succeed in the years ahead.”

Business owners are encouraged to register for a property account to renew and manage their business licence information. The account also allows users to set up e-billing, update profile information and access their City of Kelowna property tax and utility information online through a single account.

More information about property accounts can be found here.