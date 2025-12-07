Okanagan College adds two sustainability construction programs to help today's builders

Photo: Okanagan College Two new programs will teach students about energy-efficient design and delivering safe, resilient and affordable buildings.

Okanagan College is launching two new sustainability programs in an effort to get students up to speed on today’s construction and project management industry.

The sustainable construction management certificate is a one-year program, while the sustainable design and construction management diploma will take place over two years. They will be offered primarily online and during evening hours to accommodate those already working.

“As construction projects become more complex, today’s leaders need to not only understand energy-efficient design, but also how to deliver safe, resilient and affordable buildings that perform over time,” program chairman Ashley Lubyk said in a press release.

“Our graduates will know how to deliver buildings that balance these priorities while standing up to changes in our environment and keeping long-term costs down. This applies as much to new construction as it does the retrofitting of millions of existing buildings across Canada.”

Okanagan College received a $495,000 grant from FortisBC to get the programs off the ground. The utility desperately needs employees, and the programs will help to create technologists, project co-ordinators and construction managers.

Other potential careers include energy advising, estimating and project supervision—many with salaries ranging from $90,000 to $120,000 per year.

Okanagan College will host several online information sessions for prospective students interested in a career in construction and other technologies, starting with one on Tuesday. More information about future sessions can be found here.