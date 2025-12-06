Kelowna deer rescued from hockey net with help from conservation officers

Rob Gibson

A Kelowna man captured the moments when the BC Conservation Officer Service helped a deer that managed to get its antlers caught in an outdoor hockey net.

Jordan Tappin tells Castanet he was in the Upper Mission putting up some Christmas lights Friday morning around 9 a.m., when he spotted a conservation officer walking around with a rifle.

"I was kind of just giving him his space and letting him do his thing."

At first, he wasn't sure what was going on until the officer asked him to stay back while he dealt with the situation. "I was a little concerned for my friend."

So he called his friend to make sure everything was all right.

"I can't get to your house and the guy has a gun, so I'm not going to argue with him," said Tappin.

Shortly after that, he saw the deer trying to shake off a kid's plastic hockey net that it had gotten tangled up in.

Once he figured out what was going on, Tappin talked to the officer and realized that the deer had been tranquillized. The video doesn't show it, but the officer managed to take the net off the deer while it was drugged.

A few minutes later, he spotted the deer back on its feet, "he just kind of shook his head and looked around like he was stoned."

"Just coming out of the tranquillizer, and then he sort of zigzagged his way past us across the yard and it was a happy ending," said Tappin.