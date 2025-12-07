Man acquitted of assaulting teen, despite 'credible, sincere, believable' testimony by alleged victim

Photo: Facebook Mcgee Marianne

A Kelowna man accused of assaulting a teenage girl multiple times was acquitted after trial, even though the judge found the alleged victim's testimony to be "credible, sincere and believable."

Mcgee Marianne, 33, was facing two charges of assault causing bodily harm and a charge of possessing ammunition contrary to an order, stemming from two separate alleged incidents in 2022, one of which led to a police raid at his home on Gordon Drive.

Following three days of trial last month, Justice Matthew Kirchner acquitted Marianne on all the charges. In delivering his decision, Justice Kirchner said the complainant's account of the alleged assaults was believable, but said that wasn't sufficient for the high bar of proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

The identity of the complainant is protected by a publication ban and Castanet will refer to her as YP, which are not her real initials.

Alleged she was taped to chair, beaten

The charges stem from two incidents in 2022, when YP was 16 years old. At trial, YP struggled to remember when exactly the alleged assaults occurred, due to her heavy use of alcohol and methamphetamine at the time.

But photos taken of her injuries showed one incident occurred in January 2022 and a police report tied the other incident to September 2022.

Both were alleged to have occurred at Marianne's home on Gordon Drive and Wilson Avenue.

In the first allegation, YP said Marianne struck her in the face in the basement of his home on Gordon Drive, before he taped her to a chair and continued to strike her. She said at one point, he used a tool to try and pull out one of her fingernails and he told her that he would hang her from her feet and kill her.

She said Marianne had thought YP had spoken to police and caused officers to show up at the home earlier in the day.

She said Marianne was beating her to get her to tell him what she had said to police.

YP didn't remember how she left the home, but she attended Kelowna General Hospital later that day and a number of photos of her injuries were taken. She suffered a broken nose in the assault, along with significant bruising and an injured finger.

But she didn't speak to police about the incident until the following September.

During the September incident at the same house, YP said Marianne punched her in the face during a party. She remembered very little from the incident, but remembers walking shoeless to a nearby liquor store, crying, and asking the clerk to call the police.

An officer took a statement from YP and she told him that she believed there were guns in Marianne's home.

This led to a police raid on the home that afternoon. While officers found no firearms in the home, they found shotgun ammunition and a loaded semi automatic rifle magazine in Marianne's room.

At the time, police told Castanet they arrested a man at the house who had been wanted on several outstanding warrants.

Left with reasonable doubt

In delivering his judgement, Justice Kirchner said he found YP to be a credible witness, who was completely candid about her memory issues from her drinking and use of methamphetamine at the time.

“I have no doubt that [YP] was assaulted at least on January 8, 2022. However, despite finding her to be a credible, sincere and believable witness, the Crown's evidence as a whole leaves me with reasonable doubt about Mr. Marianne being the assailant on the two alleged assaults,” Justice Kirchner said.

“It is not sufficient for me to find that he is probably guilty of the assault charges, I must be sure and left with no reasonable doubt.”

YP testified that she was regularly using alcohol and methamphetamine at that time in her life, noting “half the time I didn't know what day it was” and “eventually you don't know when or what or even who you are some times.”

Justice Kirchner notes that YP has worked to turn her life around and has been sober for several years.

Despite her memory issues at the time of the allegations, she said she was 100% sure that Marianne had assaulted her, because “for some reason, I always remembered when me and Mcgee got physical, it was engraved in my brain.”

Justice Kirchner credited YP for being forthright with her memory issues, but said it left him with “reasonable doubt” that Marianne had assaulted her.

“Overall, [YP's] evidence is believable, but when measured against the standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt, believable is not sufficient,” Justice Kirchner said.

“The evidence suggests that physical violence was not unheard of in the Gordon Drive residence, and the possibility that someone other than Mr. Marianne might have committed one or both of the assaults is not just a speculative possibility.”

As a result, Justice Kirchner acquitted Marianne on all charges.

Long history with police

Despite the acquittal, Marianne will remain behind bars for now. He was charged in September with robbery, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of breaching a release order, stemming from an alleged incident in Kelowna on Aug. 31.

He's remained behind bars since his arrest on that matter.

He's scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing later this month.

Marianne's criminal record dates back to 2011. But earlier this year, the Crown stayed two separate indictments against him, both of which involved allegations of domestic assaults. It's not clear why these charges were stayed.

A Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers post from May 2023 said Marianne was wanted at the time on 18 weapons charges and nine charges of assault causing bodily harm. But online court records show no indication that these charges were ever actually laid against him.