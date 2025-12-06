Ring in the New Year with dinner, drinks, and comedy in Kelowna

Photo: Big Daddy Tazz Ring in the New Year with Dinner, Drinks, and World-Class Comedy in Rutland or Downtown.

If you're looking to begin the New Year with a laugh, Train Wreck Comedy has not one but two belly-busting options for you.

Winnipeg’s legendary Big Daddy Tazz will be performing at the Kelowna Curling Club for a high-energy New Year’s Eve celebration. Tazz was recently honoured with the John Candy Award and is one of the country’s most respected and inspiring performers.

Tickets for the event include a dinner buffet.

Across town at Freddy’s Brewpub, fan favourite, Lori Ferguson-Ford will be performing.

Ferguson-Ford has more than 35 years of experience making people laugh at places like Yuk Yuk’s, The Improv, The Laugh Factory, The Comedy Store, CTV, CBC, and Just For Laughs.

The show doesn't include dinner, but guests can enjoy Freddy’s popular Prime Rib Dinner starting after 5 p.m. and before the 8:30 p.m show.

