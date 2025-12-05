Kelowna’s Sensory-Friendly Santa Experience returns Saturday

Photo: Samantha Robinson at Do U Photography Families in Kelowna will enjoy a sensory-friendly holiday visit

The Sensory-Friendly Santa Experience returns tomorrow for its second and final date, now three times larger thanks to an expanded partnership with the Canucks Autism Network (CAN) and community partners.

The event takes place at the Bricks & Mortar Pop-Up Experience in the Landmark District, with East Meets West Children’s Foundation as the sponsor, making it free for CAN Family Experience Pass holders. The passes cost $25 per family per year.

New this year there will be a hands-on “Melting Frosty” science experiment outside, where families will also be welcomed with free hot chocolate.

Inside, children can enjoy private visits with Santa in a sensory room, guided letter writing, a sensory play area, handmade cookies, a personalized Polaroid photo, and professional digital photos.

“Thanks to the Canucks Autism Network and our incredible local partners, we’re able to welcome more families than ever before — both inside the event and through exciting new outdoor activities,” said Joel Day, event co-organizer.

“Our goal is to create a magical, accessible holiday experience where every child feels seen, supported, and celebrated.”

The family-friendly experience runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To register for the event, click here.