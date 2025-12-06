Christmas travel expected to push Kelowna airport to record capacity

Madison Reeve

Kelowna International Airport (YLW) is preparing for one of its busiest holiday seasons yet, with passenger numbers expected to reach record highs in the coming weeks.

“We are looking at a very busy peak period starting around the 15th of December right through until the sixth of January,” said Phillip Elchitz, director of airport operations.

He noted the airport’s busiest days will be Dec. 22 and 29, with around 10,000 passengers and over 100 flights planned each day.

Travellers are being urged to plan ahead and allow extra time at the airport. Elchitz recommended arriving two to two-and-a-half hours before your flight and checking the airport’s website before heading out.

“Particularly, parking will fill up. You can book valet in advance, or find alternate ways to get here, get a cab or Uber, and make sure you do everything you can at home before you check in,” he said, adding that paying for checked bags online and ensuring travel documents are ready can save time.

Winter weather won’t slow operations, thanks to newly purchased snow plows. “We anticipate being able to keep the runway open and running,” Elchitz said.

The airport is currently handling about 480 passengers per hour through pre-board screening, and the hold room is already stretched to capacity. But there is good news, a major terminal expansion is underway and set to open in 2026.

The upgrade will double the size of the departures lounge and include new food and beverage options

“We were expecting 2.3 million passengers in 2025. That will be another record, with the number of seats and commercial flights increasing significantly,” Elchitz said.

Travellers are advised to check the YLW website before departing for their trip.