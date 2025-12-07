West Kelowna voice actor takes on festive role in new animated feature

Photo: Contributed Local voice actor plays the role of Santa in a new animated feature

An Okanagan voice actor has lent his voice to an iconic holiday character for a new animated feature.

Andy James is playing Santa Claus for the streaming feature “A Mighty Christmas Adventure.”

The 22-minute film from Treasure Rock Production, can be found on several platforms including YouTube.

As part of the beloved Mighty Man universe created by Mighty Wheels, the new 22-minute special sees the terrifying “Destructo Boys” hijack Santa’s sleigh and plunder the Mighty Rally toy sets, thrusting our heroes into a holiday rescue mission.

It’s festive, fun, and packed with action.

James, who spent 35 years in radio, many as part of the “Andy and TJ” morning show team, has lent his voice to hundreds of characters over the years, and says it’s a previous role as Santa that landed him this part.

“I was contacted by [company CEO] Bill Rogers on Linkedin, he said he heard my Santa Claus and said it’s got to be him,” recalled James.

“I think he had already cast somebody else or had somebody in mind and then found me and reached out.

“We negotiated back and forth, and I recorded late summer. It was released around the U.S. Thanksgiving.”

James said when he saw the script and the story he knew he had to be a part of it.

“The message of the story is so pure and creative. Kids are going to love this," he said.

“And, I think that’s what really attracted me to it. It really was a labour of love.

“This is the kind of project I love to do because for years I played Santa Claus in radio commercials so to actually be paid for something you actually believe in versus something maybe you don’t, I’m just really proud of how it all turned out.”