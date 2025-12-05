Kelowna-area MLA weighing his options for upcoming leadership race

Photo: Kathy Michaels FILE-Central Okanagan MLAs Kristina Lowen, Macklin McCall and Gavin Dew.

After a chaotic couple of days in Victoria, B.C. Conservatives are getting their footing, while sussing out their options.

“It was cathartic,” Gavin Dew, BC Conservative MLA for Kelowna-Mission said of what ended in party leader John Rustad resigning from his role.

“When things came to a head and, ultimately, John made a relatively graceful exit, it kind of just allowed a lot of that tension to wash away.”

Dew said he feels the party is in a good spot to find its next leader. Whether he will be one of the contenders, however, a questions that lingers.

Focus on Dew intensified in November when pollster Research Co. reviewed the status of provincial politics in British Columbia. In the survey, they tested 15 different names as possible leaders of the BC Conservatives.

Linking the future of the BC Conservatives to a number of different potential leaders, Research Co.'s survey found with Kelowna-Mission MLA Gavin Dew as leader, the BC Conservatives are one point behind the BC NDP (20 per cent to 19 per cent among all respondents). The results are similar for Surrey-Cloverdale MLA Elenore Sturko, who is currently sitting as an Independent (23 per cent to 21 per cent).

People were “blowing up” Dew’s phone then, and the same happened yesterday. He was offered a significant amount of encouragement and promises of support, should he choose to throw his hat in the ring.

“I haven't made any decisions yet,” Dew said.

“People know I've got a five year old and seven year old, and that's obviously a really important consideration for me. When you're in Kitimat, and your kid calls you and says, ‘Daddy, are you ever coming home?’ It's pretty heartbreaking.”

The second issue he needs to get clarity on is what the process will look like.

“I think anyone who's earnestly thinking about running wants to know that it's going to be a constructive process,” he said.

“They want to know what the rules are going to be. They want to know what they're signing up for.”

If it goes well, will allow the party to identify new talents, bring new people in, and prove to the electorate that the party is maturing and a government in waiting, he said.

“That's what I hope will happen, regardless of whether I'm in that contest or not,” he said.

“That's what has to happen in order for us to finish inhabiting the role of a government in waiting. What British Columbia so desperately needs right now is an alternative to the NDP.”

Also, there’s time. The party doesn’t anticipate the process launching until January and it will take six months to complete, once started. MLA Trevor Halford has stepped in as interim leader, and Dew said he’s confident that he has the steady hand needed to guide the party through the months ahead.

Regardless, this weekend may offer Dew the clarity he’s been seeking.

“I’m going to spend this weekend with my wife, with my kids," he said.

"We're going to have some hard conversations and at the end of the day, that's pretty determinative in terms of what I even consider doing. I think anybody who is thinking about this, are having early conversations, sussing out the situation and trying to get an understanding of where everything stands."

He's not rushing into anything, he said, and doubts others are either.